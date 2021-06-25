Dollar General Corporation [DG] Is Currently -0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] loss -0.08% or -0.18 points to close at $213.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1565885 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Dollar General Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79137.

It opened the trading session at $215.17, the shares rose to $215.17 and dropped to $213.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DG points out that the company has recorded 0.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, DG reached to a volume of 1565885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $237.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $215 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DG stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 206 to 207.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 37.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.13, while it was recorded at 213.90 for the last single week of trading, and 207.16 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.76. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 18.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.02. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $16,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 403.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corporation posted 3.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 8.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $46,149 million, or 93.40% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,932,868, which is approximately -1.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,971,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in DG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.77 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 611 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 25,440,870 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 29,213,244 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 161,098,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,752,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,633,777 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 8,592,651 shares during the same period.