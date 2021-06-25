Daiwa Securities lifts Baidu Inc. [BIDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] jumped around 5.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $194.77 at the close of the session, up 2.96%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Baidu Announces Goal to Achieve Carbon Neutral Operations by 2030.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) announced its goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, using advanced technology and innovative mechanisms to minimize its ecological footprint. With 2020 as the starting point, Baidu is eyeing six different operational aspects to fulfil carbon neutral targets, including data centers, office buildings, carbon offsets, intelligent transportation, AI cloud and supply chains. Baidu is taking a scientific approach based on existing green practices with reference to Scope I and II of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to attain these goals.

Green Data Centers.

Baidu Inc. stock is now -9.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIDU Stock saw the intraday high of $195.71 and lowest of $190.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 354.82, which means current price is +11.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 4331345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $310.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 250 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 71.50.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.04, while it was recorded at 188.69 for the last single week of trading, and 195.96 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 2.59%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $34,714 million, or 65.10% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,217,017, which is approximately 3.665% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,841,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.84 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -0.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 44,955,627 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 53,392,579 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 79,880,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,229,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,415,921 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,736,160 shares during the same period.