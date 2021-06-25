Credit Suisse slashes price target on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] – find out why.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $46.29 price per share at the time. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Fly Leasing Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle Aviation.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) announced that it has received shareholder approval to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners (“Carlyle Aviation”), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within Carlyle’s $59 billion Global Credit platform. Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the special general meeting of FLY’s shareholders voted in favor of the transaction.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close prior to the end of July 2021. Upon closing, FLY shareholders will receive $17.05 per share in cash for each FLY share that they own.

The Carlyle Group Inc. represents 354.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.66 billion with the latest information. CG stock price has been found in the range of $46.2201 to $46.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 1735330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $48.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.03, while it was recorded at 45.48 for the last single week of trading, and 34.16 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +65.11. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 299.25. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $190,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 17.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $6,045 million, or 37.30% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 19,666,965, which is approximately -22.63% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,389,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $804.95 million in CG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $747.06 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 5.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 21,000,111 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 14,262,600 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 95,337,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,600,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,839,665 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 737,761 shares during the same period.