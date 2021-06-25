CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $43

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] traded at a low on 06/23/21, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.09. The company report on May 27, 2021 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) announced that the company will present at the following conferences in June:.

Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021; and.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1643889 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for CF stock reached $11.23 billion, with 214.90 million shares outstanding and 213.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 1643889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $58.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $44, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.69, while it was recorded at 50.53 for the last single week of trading, and 41.81 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to -5.21%.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $9,962 million, or 93.70% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,732,356, which is approximately 2.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,372,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly 0.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 20,762,931 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 19,557,761 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 154,665,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,985,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,465,953 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,959,021 shares during the same period.