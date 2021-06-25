BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] – find out why.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] traded at a high on 06/24/21, posting a 1.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.86. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Sierra Wireless Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Recurring and Other Services revenue represented 27% of total revenue in Q4 2020.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (the “Company”, “Sierra Wireless”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), except as otherwise indicated below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3413882 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for AU stock reached $8.12 billion, with 418.83 million shares outstanding and 412.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 3413882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $26.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -25.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.24, while it was recorded at 18.84 for the last single week of trading, and 23.27 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.25 and a Gross Margin at +36.14. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 31.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 34.89%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $2,293 million, or 31.90% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,478,263, which is approximately -18.741% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,247,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.57 million in AU stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $159.05 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 3.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 22,330,621 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 20,093,697 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 79,163,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,588,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,360,682 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643,362 shares during the same period.