Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain 7.68% so far this year. What now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2021 Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2021.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] announced that it expects to release its 2021 second quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com. A telephone replay of the conference call also will be available beginning on July 29 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 5, 2021 at midnight Eastern Time. To access the replay, domestic callers should dial 855-859-2056, and international callers should dial 404-537-3406 (passcode 5788667 for all callers).

A sum of 1839376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $38.99 and dropped to a low of $38.40 until finishing in the latest session at $38.84.

The one-year ACGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.54. The average equity rating for ACGL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $48.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACGL stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ACGL shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43.

ACGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.58, while it was recorded at 38.05 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arch Capital Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.78.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.06. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $311,645 per employee.

ACGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 55.48%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,195 million, or 99.50% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 35,666,219, which is approximately 13.034% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,007,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $832.21 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly 2.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 44,789,387 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 13,296,263 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 307,377,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,463,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,883,462 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,293,253 shares during the same period.