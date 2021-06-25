American Express Company [AXP] Revenue clocked in at $35.59 billion, up 39.12% YTD: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $168.21 on 06/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $166.41, while the highest price level was $168.58. The company report on June 23, 2021 that American Express Commits More Than $100 Million to Inspire Consumers to Support Small Businesses Globally Through its Year-Round Shop Small® Campaign.

Shopping Small on Summer Weekends Can Help Inject over $27 Billion into the National Economy.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that it is launching its new “Let’s Go Shop Small” campaign with a more than $100 million commitment to inspire consumers to support small businesses globally through its year-round Shop Small campaign1. As part of its year-round Shop Small movement, the new campaign builds on its commitment last year to help further encourage U.S. consumers to Shop Small to support local businesses as they continue to recover. In addition to encouraging consumers to Shop Small with Shop Small offers, American Express is supporting small businesses digitally in collaboration with Pinterest and continuing to help Black-owned small businesses to recover through the Coalition to Back Black Businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.12 percent and weekly performance of 3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 2287971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $154.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.67, while it was recorded at 164.36 for the last single week of trading, and 129.85 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Express Company posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 363.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 22.61%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,816 million, or 86.30% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,609,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.79 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 32,186,781 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 32,247,544 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 618,142,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,576,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,719,795 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 10,953,771 shares during the same period.