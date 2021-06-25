Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Revenue clocked in at $6.13 billion, up 104.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 1.51% or 0.63 points to close at $42.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1760815 shares. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conference:.

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail SummitFormat: Virtual fireside chat and small group meetingsPresentation: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:15am ETParticipants: Ken Hicks, Chairman, President and CEO; Michael Mullican, CFO; Matt Hodges, VP of Investor RelationsA link to the webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://investors.academy.com.

It opened the trading session at $41.73, the shares rose to $42.71 and dropped to $41.4254, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASO points out that the company has recorded 111.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -251.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 1760815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.30, while it was recorded at 40.60 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $3,670 million, or 94.50% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 49,640,242, which is approximately -19.399% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,274,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.63 million in ASO stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $121.55 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 33.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 20,268,884 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 15,938,512 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 50,500,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,708,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,457,588 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,857 shares during the same period.