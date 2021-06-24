Zuora Inc. [ZUO] moved up 3.93: Why It’s Important

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] closed the trading session at $17.98 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.29, while the highest price level was $18.29. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Zuora Supports GoPro’s Subscription Program hitting Milestone Moment of Surpassing One Million Subscribers.

Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, sends its congratulations to customer GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), for surpassing one million subscribers.

GoPro’s subscription service offers customers unlimited cloud storage, premium editing tools, guaranteed camera replacement, exclusive product discounts and more. Zuora has helped power this service since 2016, with a platform that manages recurring transactions, payments, finance and tax support.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.07 percent and weekly performance of 9.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ZUO reached to a volume of 1881612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZUO in the course of the last twelve months was 250.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZUO stock trade performance evaluation

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, ZUO shares gained by 19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.70 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zuora Inc. [ZUO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zuora Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUO.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,331 million, or 69.70% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,391,807, which is approximately 9.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,257,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.47 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $91.94 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly 167.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 15,062,945 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 10,291,247 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 48,646,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,000,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,449,016 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,789 shares during the same period.