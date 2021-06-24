Yext Inc. [YEXT] Stock trading around $14.96 per share: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.55%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Yext Adds New Zendesk Integrations to Bolster Customer Support Offerings.

The companies’ latest integration enables mutual clients to implement Yext’s modern AI search platform on Zendesk help centers, agent consoles, and ticket forms.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, announced new integrations with Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), as part of its continued focus on empowering customer support teams.

Over the last 12 months, YEXT stock dropped by -15.77%. The one-year Yext Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.01. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.90 billion, with 125.37 million shares outstanding and 113.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, YEXT stock reached a trading volume of 1251973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $16.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.60 and a Gross Margin at +75.64. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.70.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -28.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.47. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$72,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

YEXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,381 million, or 74.80% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,389,434, which is approximately 2.341% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 12,315,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.25 million in YEXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $144.88 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 4.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 7,095,017 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,072,181 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 82,156,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,323,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,145 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,606,798 shares during the same period.