why Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.17

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.44 during the day while it closed the day at $22.94. The company report on May 21, 2021 that TDS announces second quarter 2021 dividends.

The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared second quarter 2021 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares and Series UU Preferred Shares, payable on June 30, 2021 to holders of record on June 15, 2021.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per Common Share and Series A Common Share.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock has also loss -4.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDS stock has inclined by 6.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.16% and gained 23.53% year-on date.

The market cap for TDS stock reached $2.53 billion, with 114.00 million shares outstanding and 86.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 1119186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $33.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TDS stock trade performance evaluation

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.64, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.91 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +37.80. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for TDS is now 3.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.63. Additionally, TDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] managed to generate an average of $24,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 154.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDS.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,100 million, or 89.00% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,688,608, which is approximately -10.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,218,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.4 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.96 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly -5.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 11,324,339 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 11,018,161 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 69,193,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,535,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,158,372 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,868,355 shares during the same period.