why IAA Inc. [IAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.06

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] jumped around 0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $55.00 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on June 21, 2021 that IAA Acquires Auto Exchange’s Business.

Expands company’s footprint in rapidly growing New Jersey market.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced that it has acquired the entirety of the assets of Marisat, Inc. d/b/a Auto Exchange, a provider of personal service and security in the salvage recovery industry, effectively taking over the business operations of Auto Exchange. IAA will operate the business of Auto Exchange going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IAA Inc. stock is now -15.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IAA Stock saw the intraday high of $55.40 and lowest of $54.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.85, which means current price is +6.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, IAA reached a trading volume of 1951133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAA Inc. [IAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $71.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has IAA stock performed recently?

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, IAA shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.86, while it was recorded at 54.12 for the last single week of trading, and 58.37 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for IAA Inc. [IAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAA Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAA.

Insider trade positions for IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $7,657 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,572,948, which is approximately 9.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,371,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.42 million in IAA stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $478.43 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -12.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 14,420,804 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 14,106,059 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 110,698,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,225,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,472 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,752,812 shares during the same period.