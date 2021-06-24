why ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.44

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.61 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ARRY, CCXI, PCT, WISH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ContextLogic Inc. stock is now -25.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WISH Stock saw the intraday high of $14.28 and lowest of $13.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.85, which means current price is +80.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.53M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 141687096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.72. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 66.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 76.60%.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $4,706 million, or 96.90% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 103,765,380, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 63,386,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $862.68 million in WISH stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND V MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $816.24 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 80,339,633 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 12,958,916 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 252,500,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,798,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,159,673 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,657,046 shares during the same period.