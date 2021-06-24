why Asana Inc. [ASAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.30

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] plunged by -$3.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $58.36 during the day while it closed the day at $56.01. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced that Asana’s chief financial officer will present at the following investor event.

Berenberg Thematic Software Days ConferencePresenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial OfficerDate: Wednesday, June 16, 2021Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT) / 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Asana Inc. stock has also gained 19.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASAN stock has inclined by 90.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 84.61% and gained 89.54% year-on date.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $8.50 billion, with 162.08 million shares outstanding and 70.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5425152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $46.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.21.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 61.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.37 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.64, while it was recorded at 55.30 for the last single week of trading.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,429 million, or 62.70% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,045,292, which is approximately 126.959% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 5,044,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.55 million in ASAN stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $280.16 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -19.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 18,192,006 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,585,484 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,582,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,360,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,089,724 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,666,542 shares during the same period.