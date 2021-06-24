Wells Fargo slashes price target on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] – find out why.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.46 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Betsy Schaefer joins FuelCell Energy as Chief Marketing Officer.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy— announced that Betsy Schaefer joined its team as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Betsy brings a wealth of experience to FuelCell Energy having built a decorated career at IBM in corporate communications, marketing and brand management where she most recently led marketing for the Watson AI division.

Betsy is an innovative and technology-focused marketing professional with extensive experience in crafting brand strategies, managing high performance teams and driving marketing initiatives. Her experience as a leader in product, performance content marketing, with expertise in developing and executing programs that build brand recognition and drive client engagement, will serve FuelCell Energy well.

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is now -15.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCEL Stock saw the intraday high of $9.51 and lowest of $9.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.44, which means current price is +47.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.31M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 19372829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $9.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.80 and a Gross Margin at -7.49. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.73.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.77. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$281,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $1,038 million, or 35.80% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,835,497, which is approximately 12.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,888,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.07 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.83 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 16.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 26,946,647 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 15,176,387 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,609,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,732,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,209,138 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,212 shares during the same period.