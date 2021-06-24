Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] gain 5.96% so far this year. What now?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: WRE] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.92 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that WashREIT to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29th.

WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The conference call will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock is now 5.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRE Stock saw the intraday high of $22.97 and lowest of $22.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.05, which means current price is +10.51% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 640.41K shares, WRE reached a trading volume of 1733059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRE shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne dropped their target price from $28 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on WRE stock. On May 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WRE shares from 30 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRE in the course of the last twelve months was 43.12.

How has WRE stock performed recently?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, WRE shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.67, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 22.37 for the last 200 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +20.65. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.53.

Return on Total Capital for WRE is now 1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.04. Additionally, WRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] managed to generate an average of -$144,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]

There are presently around $1,720 million, or 92.00% of WRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,846,697, which is approximately 7.255% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.2 million in WRE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $127.53 million in WRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:WRE] by around 4,221,318 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,471,075 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 66,354,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,047,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,513 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 937,863 shares during the same period.