Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.40%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Encore At Wynn Las Vegas Introduces Dog-Friendly Resort Program.

Luxury Resort Now Offers Five-Star Service For Four-Legged Guests Featuring Exclusive Array Of Puppy Pampering Amenities.

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is extending its renowned level of luxury service to canine clientele with the launch of a new dog-friendly resort program. Beginning, guests of Encore can enjoy their stay in any room or suite with up to two furry friends, and indulge in exclusive amenities that meet the needs of this new breed of resort VIPs – Very Important Puppies.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN stock rose by 49.04%. The one-year Wynn Resorts Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.12. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.67 billion, with 111.02 million shares outstanding and 105.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, WYNN stock reached a trading volume of 1842829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.82.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.10, while it was recorded at 126.01 for the last single week of trading, and 109.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

WYNN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted -6.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,677 million, or 74.80% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,837,751, which is approximately 7.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,934,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.11 billion in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 32.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,650,296 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 9,414,039 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 63,705,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,769,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,716 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,629,823 shares during the same period.