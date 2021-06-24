Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] closed the trading session at $135.45 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.55, while the highest price level was $136.57. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call On June 24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss fourth quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.71 percent and weekly performance of -0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, DRI reached to a volume of 1841526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $154.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $125 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 95.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, DRI shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.91, while it was recorded at 133.30 for the last single week of trading, and 123.05 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.51. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.80. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of -$278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. posted -1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 36.64%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,678 million, or 90.70% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,936,737, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,666,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in DRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 billion in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 10.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 13,228,644 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 15,587,524 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 86,935,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,751,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,423 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,742,800 shares during the same period.