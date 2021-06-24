Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] closed the trading session at $8.95 on 06/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.80, while the highest price level was $9.29. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Dynavax to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. E.T.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.12 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 2864188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $751 million, or 74.20% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 12,604,723, which is approximately 5.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.52 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.57 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 4.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 7,989,310 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,217,877 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 67,678,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,885,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,848 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 312,207 shares during the same period.