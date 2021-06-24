Wall Street Analyst Initiated Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] gained 1.50% or 1.96 points to close at $132.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1799784 shares. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Simon Property Group Announces 7.7 Percent Increase in Second Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced a 7.7% increase in its common stock dividend for the second quarter 2021.

Simon’s Board of Directors has declared a $1.40 per common share dividend, payable in cash, for the second quarter 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $131.34, the shares rose to $132.99 and dropped to $130.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPG points out that the company has recorded 58.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -123.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, SPG reached to a volume of 1799784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $132.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $112 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $130, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SPG stock. On February 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPG shares from 49 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 52.45.

Trading performance analysis for SPG stock

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.11, while it was recorded at 129.59 for the last single week of trading, and 97.83 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.87 and a Gross Margin at +51.37. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.50.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 6.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.17. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 831.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $377,926 per employee.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

There are presently around $38,109 million, or 90.30% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,614,821, which is approximately 1.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,451,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.59 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly -24.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 22,201,660 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 28,038,208 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 238,005,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,245,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,988 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,305,781 shares during the same period.