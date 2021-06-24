Wall Street Analyst Initiated CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] closed the trading session at $86.57 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.55, while the highest price level was $88.25. The company report on June 14, 2021 that CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that Spencer Levy, CBRE’s Chief Client Officer & Senior Economic Advisor, Julie Whelan, CBRE’s Global Head of Occupier Research, and Lenny Beaudoin, CBRE’s Executive Managing Director for Space Enablement Services, will participate in a moderated discussion at the Morgan Stanley 2021 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.03 percent and weekly performance of -1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, CBRE reached to a volume of 1519522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $96.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CBRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CBRE stock trade performance evaluation

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, CBRE shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.13, while it was recorded at 87.52 for the last single week of trading, and 68.41 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. CBRE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.16.

Return on Total Capital for CBRE is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.54. Additionally, CBRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] managed to generate an average of $7,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBRE Group Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,023 million, or 98.40% of CBRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,345,877, which is approximately 1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,518,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.3 billion in CBRE stock with ownership of nearly 6.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBRE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE] by around 21,595,794 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 19,877,777 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 282,227,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,701,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRE stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,287 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,952 shares during the same period.