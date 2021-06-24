Vertical Research slashes price target on Entergy Corporation [ETR] – find out why.

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$1.84. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock.

The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.336 per share of preferred stock. The dividend is payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

About Entergy Texas.

A sum of 1047624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Entergy Corporation shares reached a high of $103.015 and dropped to a low of $101.26 until finishing in the latest session at $101.38.

The one-year ETR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.88. The average equity rating for ETR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Entergy Corporation [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $117.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ETR Stock Performance Analysis:

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.51, while it was recorded at 104.03 for the last single week of trading, and 101.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entergy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.01. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.12.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.10. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $104,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ETR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entergy Corporation posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 5.80%.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,533 million, or 88.10% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,952,911, which is approximately 0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,709,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly 5.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 15,254,148 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 17,340,452 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 140,344,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,939,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 914,339 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,770 shares during the same period.