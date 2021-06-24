Valvoline Inc. [VVV] Is Currently -2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] loss -2.29% or -0.76 points to close at $32.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1800558 shares. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Valvoline to participate in Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 22.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading provider of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, announced that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tues., June 22, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Valvoline’s investor relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

It opened the trading session at $33.33, the shares rose to $33.3699 and dropped to $32.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVV points out that the company has recorded 38.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, VVV reached to a volume of 1800558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $38.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 39.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for VVV stock

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, VVV shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.69, while it was recorded at 32.84 for the last single week of trading, and 25.20 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.40 and a Gross Margin at +36.68. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 25.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.15. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $36,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valvoline Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

There are presently around $5,642 million, or 97.60% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,649,922, which is approximately -0.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,921,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.5 million in VVV stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $377.57 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly 58.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 29,868,832 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 27,894,092 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 116,160,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,923,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,900,912 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 17,348,094 shares during the same period.