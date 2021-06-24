US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain 14.08% so far this year. What now?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $38.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2021 that US Foods Summer Scoop Lineup Takes Aim at Restaurant Labor Shortage.

Summer lineup features 18 products that decrease back-of-house preparation time by up to 95% and reduce skilled-labor needs.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced the launch of Summer Scoop™. Themed “Dining Out Is In Again,” Summer Scoop features 18 on-trend, versatile, profit-driving products designed to reduce back-of-house preparation and skilled-labor demands. With 62% of operators saying they are concerned about finding skilled workers during the pandemic,1 restaurant operators struggle to balance the resurgence of on-site diners and existing take-out and delivery operations ramped up during the pandemic. Summer Scoop helps address these challenges with innovative products that can drive higher profits and help operators save approximately 85-95% in back-of-house preparation time compared to making from scratch, helpful for restaurants operating with fewer and less experienced kitchen staff.

US Foods Holding Corp. represents 221.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.51 billion with the latest information. USFD stock price has been found in the range of $37.06 to $38.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 1914388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $45.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $45, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for USFD stock

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.88, while it was recorded at 37.20 for the last single week of trading, and 33.44 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD.

An analysis of insider ownership at US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $7,965 million, or 96.00% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,210,205, which is approximately 1.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,970,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.87 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $615.73 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -22.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 36,820,591 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 34,182,079 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 138,599,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,602,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,684,800 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,454,527 shares during the same period.