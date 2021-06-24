The Progressive Corporation [PGR] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $85

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $94.92 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Progressive Reports May 2021 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported the following results for May 2021:.

May.

The Progressive Corporation represents 584.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.26 billion with the latest information. PGR stock price has been found in the range of $94.60 to $95.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 1713975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $102.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PGR shares from 92 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48.

Trading performance analysis for PGR stock

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.55, while it was recorded at 93.72 for the last single week of trading, and 94.74 for the last 200 days.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now 35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.72. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $131,667 per employee.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Progressive Corporation posted 1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to -9.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

There are presently around $45,746 million, or 84.20% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,966,715, which is approximately 1.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,573,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.82 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -12.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 37,392,313 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 35,469,599 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 409,083,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,945,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,714,770 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,386,598 shares during the same period.