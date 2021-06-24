The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] traded at a low on 06/23/21, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.82. The company report on June 22, 2021 that The Hartford Study: Majority Of Employers Recognize Employee Mental Health As A Significant Workplace Issue, Report Stigma Prevents Treatment.

New research finds 70% of employers report mental health challenges among their employees, 52% also report substance misuse or addiction, while 72% say mental health stigma blocks care.

The Hartford and the National Alliance on Mental Illness urge employers to act now to raise awareness, dispel stigma and help more Americans access treatment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1827331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for HIG stock reached $22.81 billion, with 358.20 million shares outstanding and 356.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 1827331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $75.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $82, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on HIG stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HIG shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, HIG shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.55, while it was recorded at 61.91 for the last single week of trading, and 52.54 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.64. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $93,892 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 7.18%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $20,371 million, or 94.00% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,130,425, which is approximately 0.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,624,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 4.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 33,365,279 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 37,194,074 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 258,956,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,515,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,947,704 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,180 shares during the same period.