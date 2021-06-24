Teradata Corporation [TDC] moved up 4.53: Why It’s Important

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.41%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Teradata Appoints Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer.

Mark Culhane to Step Down After Three and a Half Years of Distinguished Service.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021. Bramley succeeds Mark Culhane, who will be stepping down as CFO on June 13, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, Culhane will continue to be employed until June 30, 2021. As CFO, Claire will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for leading Teradata’s financial organization, information technology, analytics and security, enterprise risk, and enterprise strategic sourcing.

Over the last 12 months, TDC stock rose by 139.88%. The one-year Teradata Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.77. The average equity rating for TDC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.58 billion, with 108.70 million shares outstanding and 108.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, TDC stock reached a trading volume of 1079746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $47.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDC stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDC shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradata Corporation [TDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, TDC shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.86, while it was recorded at 46.46 for the last single week of trading, and 33.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradata Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.75. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of $17,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TDC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradata Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 22.05%.

Teradata Corporation [TDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,011 million, or 93.90% of TDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,566,688, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,373,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $605.82 million in TDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $523.54 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly 0.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 11,172,841 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 26,086,372 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 65,089,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,348,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,649,813 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,114,689 shares during the same period.