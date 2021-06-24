Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] gain 1.56% so far this year. What now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE: TMHC] closed the trading session at $26.05 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.62, while the highest price level was $26.50. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Taylor Morrison Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Cone, to Retire.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (the “Company”) announced that Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the Company. Mr. Cone’s retirement is expected to occur later this year once a successor has been named.

“I am extremely proud of the Taylor Morrison team’s accomplishments and resiliency as we have fulfilled our strategic vision of establishing an industry-leading homebuilding organization. With the foundation firmly in place to deliver improved financial performance by leveraging our enhanced national and local scale to drive operating efficiencies and capital optimization, I am retiring from Taylor Morrison with full confidence in the Company’s continued performance. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition to my successor and setting the stage for further success in the years ahead. Upon my retirement, I look forward to spending more time with my family and further pursuing my philanthropic interests,” said Cone.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.56 percent and weekly performance of -3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TMHC reached to a volume of 1848559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMHC shares is $37.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92.

TMHC stock trade performance evaluation

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, TMHC shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.74, while it was recorded at 26.62 for the last single week of trading, and 27.49 for the last 200 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +16.93. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for TMHC is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.94. Additionally, TMHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] managed to generate an average of $90,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation go to 19.10%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,103 million, or 95.60% of TMHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,893,062, which is approximately 4.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,033,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.63 million in TMHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $296.07 million in TMHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE:TMHC] by around 7,702,307 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 11,367,259 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 100,047,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,117,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMHC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,640 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,858,892 shares during the same period.