Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] is 27.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stifel Financial Corp. [NYSE: SF] surged by $1.97 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $64.47 during the day while it closed the day at $64.22. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Stifel Hires Charlie Smith as Managing Director in Venture and Fund Banking Group.

New Hire Extends the Group’s National Footprint into California and Western United States.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced the hiring of Charlie Smith as Managing Director in the Venture and Fund Banking Group. Based in California, Mr. Smith is responsible for West Coast fund banking to venture capital and private equity funds, primarily focused on the technology and life sciences sectors.

Stifel Financial Corp. stock has also loss -0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SF stock has inclined by 4.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.77% and gained 27.27% year-on date.

The market cap for SF stock reached $6.98 billion, with 107.75 million shares outstanding and 101.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 622.88K shares, SF reached a trading volume of 1304733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SF shares is $76.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Stifel Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Stifel Financial Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stifel Financial Corp. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56.

SF stock trade performance evaluation

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, SF shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.59, while it was recorded at 62.38 for the last single week of trading, and 54.54 for the last 200 days.

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.93 and a Gross Margin at +96.58. Stifel Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Total Capital for SF is now 12.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.98. Additionally, SF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] managed to generate an average of $59,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stifel Financial Corp. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stifel Financial Corp. go to 13.46%.

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,805 million, or 87.80% of SF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,769,075, which is approximately 7.504% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,479,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.77 million in SF stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $383.69 million in SF stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stifel Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Stifel Financial Corp. [NYSE:SF] by around 4,354,640 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 5,512,396 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 80,521,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,388,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SF stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,407 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 782,392 shares during the same period.