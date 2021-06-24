Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE: SCCO] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $64.48 during the day while it closed the day at $63.01.

Southern Copper Corporation stock has also gained 0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCCO stock has declined by -6.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.22% and lost -3.24% year-on date.

The market cap for SCCO stock reached $48.65 billion, with 773.10 million shares outstanding and 84.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, SCCO reached a trading volume of 1482571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCCO shares is $71.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southern Copper Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Southern Copper Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on SCCO stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SCCO shares from 49 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Copper Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCCO in the course of the last twelve months was 46.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

SCCO stock trade performance evaluation

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, SCCO shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.51, while it was recorded at 61.17 for the last single week of trading, and 64.03 for the last 200 days.

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.08 and a Gross Margin at +40.66. Southern Copper Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.67.

Return on Total Capital for SCCO is now 21.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.13. Additionally, SCCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] managed to generate an average of $113,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Southern Copper Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Copper Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Copper Corporation go to 12.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,777 million, or 8.20% of SCCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,797,292, which is approximately 12.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,988,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.31 million in SCCO stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $243.14 million in SCCO stock with ownership of nearly 60.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southern Copper Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE:SCCO] by around 9,295,641 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 10,225,811 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 40,420,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,941,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCCO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,541,723 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,964,024 shares during the same period.