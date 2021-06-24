SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] gain 46.44% so far this year. What now?

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $14.82 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that SITE Centers Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operational Update and Announces Acquisition of Shoppes at Addison Place.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, provided an update on second quarter 2021 operations and announced the acquisition of Shoppes at Addison Place (Delray Beach, Florida) for $40 million as part of presentations at NAREIT’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005689/en/.

SITE Centers Corp. represents 198.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.19 billion with the latest information. SITC stock price has been found in the range of $14.74 to $15.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SITC reached a trading volume of 2005554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SITC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.69.

Trading performance analysis for SITC stock

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, SITC shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.51 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +37.62. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.23.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.64. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] managed to generate an average of $109,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SITE Centers Corp. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

There are presently around $2,557 million, or 83.70% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,146,150, which is approximately 6.836% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,523,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.26 million in SITC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $190.93 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly -9.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 25,105,050 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,806,772 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 135,634,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,546,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,815,188 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,610 shares during the same period.