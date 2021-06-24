Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Revenue clocked in at $102.69 million, up 16.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] price plunged by -1.88 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on June 12, 2021 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the “Meeting”) was held, June 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 54% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:.

Election of Directors.

A sum of 1004857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.67 and dropped to a low of $8.33 until finishing in the latest session at $8.33.

The one-year SAND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.18. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60.

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

SAND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $640 million, or 48.30% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,759,435, which is approximately -6.837% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,949,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.56 million in SAND stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $37.44 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 22.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 6,942,334 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,662,998 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 59,265,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,870,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,462,696 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,412,422 shares during the same period.