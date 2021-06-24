Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] – find out why.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] closed the trading session at $285.80 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $285.20, while the highest price level was $289.515. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Rockwell Automation Strengthens Relationships With Diverse Suppliers.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Rockwell Automation.

In 2020, Rockwell Automation spent $255 million with diverse suppliers, including small, veteran, minority, women and LGBTQ-owned U.S. enterprises. In support of the company’s supplier diversity strategy of Acquire, Grow and Expand, Rockwell started a new relationship in October 2020 with Magno International, a Latino-owned logistics and supply chain firm. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Raul Pedraza in 1997, Magno focuses on providing services for Fortune 500 companies, government and private companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.95 percent and weekly performance of 0.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 704.20K shares, ROK reached to a volume of 1807129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $274.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $274, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ROK stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROK shares from 267 to 288.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 49.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ROK stock trade performance evaluation

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, ROK shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 269.20, while it was recorded at 278.80 for the last single week of trading, and 252.56 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +46.47. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for ROK is now 34.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 142.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.98. Additionally, ROK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] managed to generate an average of $43,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 11.76%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,571 million, or 79.80% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,254,324, which is approximately -1.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,929,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in ROK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in ROK stock with ownership of nearly -0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 7,216,186 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 6,527,546 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 75,728,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,472,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,104 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,196,230 shares during the same period.