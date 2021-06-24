Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Revenue clocked in at $173.70 million, up 27.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV to Host Earnings Call.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77090.

A sum of 1578917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares reached a high of $7.79 and dropped to a low of $7.30 until finishing in the latest session at $7.59.

The one-year PLYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.65. The average equity rating for PLYA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PLYA shares from 8 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

PLYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, PLYA shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.63 and a Gross Margin at -11.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now -7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.08. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

PLYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLYA.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $968 million, or 77.40% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,994,867, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.26 million in PLYA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $66.84 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 60,841,957 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 23,501,716 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 43,251,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,595,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,965,894 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 8,152,289 shares during the same period.