Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] Stock trading around $2.03 per share: What’s Next?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE: OSG] traded at a low on 06/23/21, posting a -4.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.03. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders Remote Participation.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) announces that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). Any stockholder wishing to participate in the Annual Meeting may do so by means of remote communication. The Company determined to hold its meeting virtually due to continuing concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To participate in the Annual Meeting of Stockholders remotely, dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Stockholders and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the Meeting from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.osg.com. Stockholders can ask questions by using the call in option. The call is hosted by Chorus Call with a moderator who will provide instructions on how to ask a question when the Q&A section of the meeting is set to begin. If you are having technical difficulties in joining the meeting, you should email investor-relations@osg.com and someone will be available to assist.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1099526 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at 3.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for OSG stock reached $181.36 million, with 90.11 million shares outstanding and 63.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 511.92K shares, OSG reached a trading volume of 1099526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has OSG stock performed recently?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, OSG shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.65 and a Gross Margin at +16.07. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for OSG is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.26. Additionally, OSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] managed to generate an average of $32,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]

There are presently around $91 million, or 49.60% of OSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSG stocks are: CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,908,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.50% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 6,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 million in OSG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.51 million in OSG stock with ownership of nearly 7.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE:OSG] by around 3,229,736 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,774,725 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,696,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,700,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,636 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 520,546 shares during the same period.