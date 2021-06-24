OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $22

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] closed the trading session at $9.63 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.20, while the highest price level was $9.64. The company report on June 18, 2021 that OraSure Technologies to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health and Innovation Conference.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on June 23, 2021, at 11:20 AM EDT. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for 14 days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.02 percent and weekly performance of 2.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 864.92K shares, OSUR reached to a volume of 1055823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $14.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

OSUR stock trade performance evaluation

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, OSUR shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now -1.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.54. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of -$26,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $640 million, or 93.70% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,873,273, which is approximately 7.628% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,067,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.8 million in OSUR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $47.93 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 24.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 6,687,328 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,214,281 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,522,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,423,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 959,703 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,694,510 shares during the same period.