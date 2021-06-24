Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Stock trading around $0.67 per share: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.685 during the day while it closed the day at $0.67. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Rosen Law Announces Updated Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuits on Behalf of Investors Unable to Execute Trades and Who Sold and/or Purchased Certain Securities on the Robinhood Trading Platform on or Around January 28, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the updated July 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action lawsuits filed on behalf of those who were unable to execute trades, sold, and/or purchased certain securities including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Express (NYSE: EXPR), Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD), Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR), and Trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG) (collectively, the “Affected Securities”) on the Robinhood Trading Platform on or around January 28, 2021. The lawsuits variously seek to recover damages for those affected by Robinhood’s alleged market manipulation in violation of Sections 9(a) and 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. §§ 78i(a) and 78(j)(b), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5)).

The lawsuits are consolidated into the multidistrict litigation, In re January 2021 Short Squeeze Trading Litigation, 1:21-md-02989, pending before the Honorable Cecilia M. Altonaga in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Investors who wish to contact the court for copies of the complaints can contact the Clerk’s office at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. United States Courthouse, 400 North Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128 or call (305) 523-5100. This notice is disseminated pursuant to Judge Altonaga’s Order signed on May 17, 2021. You may also contact your own counsel for copies of the complaints or the Rosen Law Firm below.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock has also loss -3.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAKD stock has declined by -12.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 254.50% and gained 248.96% year-on date.

The market cap for NAKD stock reached $429.79 million, with 641.48 million shares outstanding and 424.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 98.34M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 48224062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

NAKD stock trade performance evaluation

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 31.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6219, while it was recorded at 0.6578 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5123 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 331,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 252,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NAKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,337,914 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 762,667 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 523,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,576,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,205,940 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 674,325 shares during the same period.