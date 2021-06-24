Mizuho lifts Alkermes plc [ALKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.47 during the day while it closed the day at $24.17. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol Dependence Awareness Campaign.

– CC Sabathia Shares Personal Recovery Journey to Support Education About the Disease -.

Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), announced former professional baseball player and World Series champion, CC Sabathia, as a spokesperson for the company’s My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, which is designed to help raise awareness about the disease of alcohol dependence and encourage people who are rethinking their relationship with alcohol to reach out to their healthcare provider. The My Relationship with Alcohol website aims to help decrease the stigma surrounding alcohol dependence by providing disease state education resources, personal stories, an interactive questionnaire to help people assess their drinking patterns, a discussion guide that offers ideas on how to start a conversation with a healthcare provider about alcohol dependence and information about treating the disease.

Alkermes plc stock has also loss -3.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALKS stock has inclined by 24.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.87% and gained 21.15% year-on date.

The market cap for ALKS stock reached $3.92 billion, with 159.63 million shares outstanding and 158.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, ALKS reached a trading volume of 1855611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $22.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 82.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ALKS stock trade performance evaluation

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.54, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.82 and a Gross Margin at +77.58. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.67.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.44. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$49,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alkermes plc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to -14.10%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,830 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,754,638, which is approximately 0.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 20,527,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.15 million in ALKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $383.56 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly 2.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 12,444,765 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 15,185,838 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 130,821,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,452,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,948,305 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,767 shares during the same period.