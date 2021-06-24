Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] is 13.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Middlesex Water Company [NASDAQ: MSEX] loss -2.62% on the last trading session, reaching $82.02 price per share at the time.

Middlesex Water Company represents 17.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.48 billion with the latest information. MSEX stock price has been found in the range of $80.48 to $83.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 93.86K shares, MSEX reached a trading volume of 1188498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSEX shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Middlesex Water Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Middlesex Water Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Middlesex Water Company is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for MSEX stock

Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, MSEX shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.23, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 74.53 for the last 200 days.

Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.43 and a Gross Margin at +36.95. Middlesex Water Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.14.

Return on Total Capital for MSEX is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.76. Additionally, MSEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] managed to generate an average of $110,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Middlesex Water Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Middlesex Water Company posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Middlesex Water Company go to 2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]

There are presently around $879 million, or 64.30% of MSEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSEX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,797,872, which is approximately -1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,414,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.04 million in MSEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.94 million in MSEX stock with ownership of nearly -3.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Middlesex Water Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Middlesex Water Company [NASDAQ:MSEX] by around 721,153 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 701,859 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 9,294,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,717,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSEX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,701 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 70,070 shares during the same period.