Market cap of uniQure N.V. [QURE] reaches 1.47B – now what?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] loss -7.03% on the last trading session, reaching $30.53 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2021 that uniQure Announces Positive 52-Week Clinical Data from HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia B and Provides Regulatory Update.

~ Sustained increases in Factor IX (FIX) levels with mean FIX activity of 41.5 percent of normal in full study population one year following a single administration of etranacogene dezaparvovec ~.

~ Held pre-BLA submission meeting with FDA and aligned on primary endpoint analysis ~.

uniQure N.V. represents 45.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.47 billion with the latest information. QURE stock price has been found in the range of $29.86 to $35.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 434.82K shares, QURE reached a trading volume of 1501473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about uniQure N.V. [QURE]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

Trading performance analysis for QURE stock

uniQure N.V. [QURE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, QURE shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.68, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.58 for the last 200 days.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -334.34. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -333.27.

Return on Total Capital for QURE is now -35.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.33. Additionally, QURE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] managed to generate an average of -$376,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, uniQure N.V. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QURE.

An analysis of insider ownership at uniQure N.V. [QURE]

There are presently around $1,110 million, or 89.50% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,499,344, which is approximately 1.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,444,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.15 million in QURE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $101.4 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly -3.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 6,350,389 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,400,781 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,610,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,361,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 717,799 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,936 shares during the same period.