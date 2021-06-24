Market cap of The Beauty Health Company [SKIN] reaches 2.16B – now what?

The Beauty Health Company [NASDAQ: SKIN] loss -5.80% or -1.07 points to close at $17.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2896190 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that HydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Launches #GLOWvolution.

Four-Month Nationwide Tour Kicked-Off In Miami.

HydraFacial, a BeautyHealth company (NASDAQ:SKIN), launched the #GLOWvolution tour this past weekend, a coast-to-coast US tour, welcoming new faces to The HydraFacial Nation. The first stop took place June 4th – 7th in Miami, FL and introduced hundreds of consumers to the benefits of the fan-favorite treatment.

It opened the trading session at $18.39, the shares rose to $18.535 and dropped to $17.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SKIN points out that the company has recorded 59.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, SKIN reached to a volume of 2896190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Beauty Health Company [SKIN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Beauty Health Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beauty Health Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for SKIN stock

The Beauty Health Company [SKIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, SKIN shares gained by 24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for The Beauty Health Company [SKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.65, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading.

The Beauty Health Company [SKIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Beauty Health Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Beauty Health Company [SKIN]

There are presently around $598 million, or 27.60% of SKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKIN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,900,000, which is approximately 197.314% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.08 million in SKIN stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $38.15 million in SKIN stock with ownership of nearly 58.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Beauty Health Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in The Beauty Health Company [NASDAQ:SKIN] by around 17,862,783 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 13,834,035 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,702,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,399,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKIN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,290,735 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,902,180 shares during the same period.