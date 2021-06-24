Market cap of Tellurian Inc. [TELL] reaches 1.83B – now what?

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] gained 2.18% or 0.09 points to close at $4.22 with a heavy trading volume of 9142068 shares. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Tellurian Files Application for New Pipeline Project to Serve Southwest Louisiana; Design Incorporates Electric Compression to Reduce Emissions.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Driftwood Pipeline LLC has submitted a formal application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct and operate Line 200 and 300, an approximately 37-mile, dual 42-inch diameter interstate pipeline that will originate near Ragley in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana and end near Carlyss in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The new pipeline has been designed and routed to connect the supply located 21 miles north of Lake Charles to the demand located within and south of Lake Charles, bypassing what has become a constrained, complex and expensive transportation pathway.

As part of the design, Driftwood Pipeline is proposing to deploy Baker Hughes-supplied electric-driven compression, thereby reducing the pipeline’s carbon dioxide emissions by more than 99%. The proposed pipeline project, coupled with other strategic steps Tellurian is taking, will lead to nearly a one million tonne reduction per year in direct greenhouse gas emissions (a 14% overall reduction).

It opened the trading session at $4.16, the shares rose to $4.40 and dropped to $4.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded 219.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -520.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.07M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 9142068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $2 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 52.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -381.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $411 million, or 23.90% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,481,581, which is approximately 770.468% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,530,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.1 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.3 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 9.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 47,194,578 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,188,320 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 47,002,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,385,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,957,117 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,396 shares during the same period.