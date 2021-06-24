Market cap of Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] reaches 429.71M – now what?

Capitol Investment Corp. V [NYSE: CAP] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $9.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1953163 shares. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity Officer, Public Company CFO, and Decades of EY Leadership Upon Going Public.

Nominations of Maxine Williams, Serena Wolfe and Sharda Cherwoo will Bring the Proposed Board to 40% Women as Doma Nears Completion of Previously Announced Business Combination.

Doma, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that Sharda Cherwoo, Maxine Williams, and Serena Wolfe will be nominated to its Board of Directors in connection with the closing of its previously announced business combination, marking an important step in diversifying the leadership that is guiding Doma through sustained and accelerating growth. With a clear path to market share gains and a differentiated, technology-first vision for creating a better, faster, and more affordable residential real estate closing experience, Doma will benefit from a Board of Directors with broad perspectives, varied professional backgrounds, and additional female leadership. The three women are expected to join an already exceptionally strong Board that includes Matt Zames, Lawrence H. Summers, Karen Richardson, Stuart Miller, Charles Moldow, and Max Simkoff, each of whom is expected to continue serving upon completion of the business combination. ’s announcement comes on the heels of Doma entering into a business combination agreement in March 2021 with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U) (“Capitol”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

If we look at the average trading volume of 245.68K shares, CAP reached to a volume of 1953163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capitol Investment Corp. V is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for CAP is now -0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.99.

Capitol Investment Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $270 million, or 78.50% of CAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAP stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 3,136,960, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.95% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,257,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.51 million in CAP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21.34 million in CAP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Capitol Investment Corp. V [NYSE:CAP] by around 27,083,933 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,083,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAP stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,083,933 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.