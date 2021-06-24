Market cap of Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] reaches 3.18B – now what?

Cannae Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.19%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Alight Solutions.

Special Meeting of Foley Trasimene Stockholders Scheduled for June 30, 2021.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae”) announced that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“FTAC” or “Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, has set June 30, 2021 as the meeting date for its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to, among other things, approve FTAC’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Alight Solutions (“Alight”). If the Business Combination is approved by Foley Trasimene stockholders, closing is expected to occur shortly following the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions in the Business Combination Agreement.

Over the last 12 months, CNNE stock dropped by -15.10%. The one-year Cannae Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.41. The average equity rating for CNNE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.18 billion, with 91.50 million shares outstanding and 85.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 536.33K shares, CNNE stock reached a trading volume of 1732787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNNE shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cannae Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Cannae Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cannae Holdings Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

CNNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CNNE shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.02, while it was recorded at 33.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cannae Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.24 and a Gross Margin at +5.24. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +304.97.

Return on Total Capital for CNNE is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 53.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, CNNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] managed to generate an average of $123,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Cannae Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CNNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cannae Holdings Inc. posted 5.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29,250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNNE.

Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,696 million, or 88.10% of CNNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,449,718, which is approximately 4.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,520,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.85 million in CNNE stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $224.57 million in CNNE stock with ownership of nearly 47.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cannae Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Cannae Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNNE] by around 17,520,203 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 18,307,798 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 43,422,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,250,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNNE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,438,759 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,371,797 shares during the same period.