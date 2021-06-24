Market Analysts see Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] traded at a low on 06/23/21, posting a -2.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.47. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Claudette.

Dentists and Physicians Who May Experience Operational, Logistical, or Financial Issues Encouraged to Call 800-999-9729.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in the Southeast that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by the tropical storm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1581303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Henry Schein Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for HSIC stock reached $10.71 billion, with 142.30 million shares outstanding and 137.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 931.03K shares, HSIC reached a trading volume of 1581303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $82.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $70 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HSIC stock performed recently?

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, HSIC shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.45, while it was recorded at 75.80 for the last single week of trading, and 68.37 for the last 200 days.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +27.81. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for HSIC is now 11.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.94. Additionally, HSIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] managed to generate an average of $21,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Henry Schein Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 16.53%.

Insider trade positions for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

There are presently around $10,123 million, or 98.30% of HSIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,695,005, which is approximately -0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,823,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in HSIC stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $994.11 million in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly -0.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 12,477,380 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 11,883,270 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 111,574,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,935,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,917,729 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,701 shares during the same period.