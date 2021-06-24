Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] moved up 6.32: Why It’s Important

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.84 during the day while it closed the day at $2.69. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Luokung Announces Approval of eMapGo’s HD Map Standards.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services and High Definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, announced that the Intelligent and Connected Vehicles—Highly Automated Driving Map—Acquisition Element Model and Exchange Format standard (standard number: T/CSAE 185-2021), sponsored by Luokung’s wholly-owned subsidiary eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, has passed the project approval and review process by the China Society of Automotive Engineering Standards (CSAE) and was approved for official release.

This is the first published industry standard for the Highly Automated Driving Map production industry in China. It provides a unified set of standards for the development of the Highly Automated Driving Map and defines and standardizes Highly Automated Driving Map acquisition elements. It also sets the foundation for future intelligent and connected vehicles Highly Automated Driving Map exchange formats and for mapping- and positioning-related standard systems for a cohesive and intelligent network.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock has also gained 33.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LKCO stock has inclined by 99.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 364.03% and gained 295.59% year-on date.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $699.86 million, with 211.37 million shares outstanding and 181.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 18121237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LKCO stock trade performance evaluation

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.83. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 126.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 364.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 323.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.32 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.48, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 0.99 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 4.10% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 16.946% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 328,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in LKCO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.67 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 333.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 1,214,862 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 556,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,723,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,495,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,359 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 532,315 shares during the same period.