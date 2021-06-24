Keefe Bruyette lifts UBS Group AG [UBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.26%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Three UBS Advisors in Long Island, New York, Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List.

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:.

Over the last 12 months, UBS stock rose by 40.93%. The one-year UBS Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.51. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.45 billion, with 3.54 billion shares outstanding and 3.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, UBS stock reached a trading volume of 1876106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 160.35.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.77, while it was recorded at 15.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.45. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.34.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 376.54. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $86,015 per employee.

UBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 2.74%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,612 million, or 51.61% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 171,136,814, which is approximately 10.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 131,493,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in UBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1.98 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -20.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 108,451,383 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 70,064,915 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 1,152,156,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,330,672,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,609,960 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 13,003,860 shares during the same period.