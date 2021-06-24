International Game Technology PLC [IGT] gain 41.03% so far this year. What now?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] price plunged by -1.65 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on June 22, 2021 that IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System Elevates Gaming in Greece via Deployment at Regency Casino Thessaloniki.

IGT ADVANTAGE® footprint expands to Greece; positions high-profile casino to drive operational efficiencies and increase player loyalty and engagement.

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced that one of Greece’s premier casinos, Regency Casino Thessaloniki recently deployed the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system (“CMS”) and a vast suite of compatible IGT bonusing, content and convenience systems modules. This pivotal deployment marks the first go-live of the Company’s award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE CMS in Greece and the second IGT ADVANTAGE installation in Europe.

A sum of 1129672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.03M shares. International Game Technology PLC shares reached a high of $24.45 and dropped to a low of $23.76 until finishing in the latest session at $23.89.

The one-year IGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.96. The average equity rating for IGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $26.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on IGT stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IGT shares from 5 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IGT Stock Performance Analysis:

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, IGT shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.34, while it was recorded at 23.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Game Technology PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,107.52. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of -$85,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

IGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Game Technology PLC posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 30.18%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,042 million, or 44.00% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,392,417, which is approximately -18.186% of the company’s market cap and around 51.63% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 6,441,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.88 million in IGT stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $104.47 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly -13.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 15,190,300 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,906,706 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 56,363,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,460,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,005,644 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,055 shares during the same period.