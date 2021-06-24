HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Is Currently -1.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.30%. The company report on June 21, 2021 that HCA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HCA Inc., proposes to offer senior secured notes, subject to market and other considerations. Actual terms of the notes, including interest rate and principal amount, will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing. HCA Inc. intends to use a combination of cash and the net proceeds from this offering to repay all or a portion of HCA’s outstanding $1.455 billion senior secured term loan B-12 facility and $1.131 billion senior secured term loan B-13 facility, and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, HCA stock rose by 108.06%. The one-year HCA Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.01. The average equity rating for HCA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.48 billion, with 338.12 million shares outstanding and 265.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, HCA stock reached a trading volume of 1047053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $224.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $191 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $191, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 282.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HCA Stock Performance Analysis:

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.04, while it was recorded at 206.53 for the last single week of trading, and 170.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HCA Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.09. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.28.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,779.02. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,676.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $13,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 3.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 928.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 13.09%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,613 million, or 69.90% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,474,336, which is approximately -6.703% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,014,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in HCA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.55 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -2.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 11,842,207 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 17,667,844 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 201,454,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,964,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,666,714 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,107,080 shares during the same period.