H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] – find out why.

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] slipped around -0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.22 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Exelixis Chief Medical Officer Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., to Take Medical Leave of Absence.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced that, effective, Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., the company’s President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, has begun a medical leave of absence. Dr. Schwab will remain available to advise Exelixis as needed during her leave.

“For fifteen years, Gisela has been deeply committed to the Exelixis mission and the patients we serve. She has our full support as she begins her medical leave of absence,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., Exelixis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “During her leave, the highly talented, experienced, and skilled team Gisela built will continue to lead the key functions of Exelixis’ Product Development and Medical Affairs organization. I look forward to the team’s continued execution on Exelixis’ 2021 priorities, including the top-line results from the COSMIC-312 pivotal trial anticipated this quarter, the up to two additional cabozantinib U.S. regulatory filings that could happen this year, as well as continued progress with the clinical development of XL092 and our growing early-stage pipeline.”.

Exelixis Inc. stock is now 10.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXEL Stock saw the intraday high of $22.95 and lowest of $22.156 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.35, which means current price is +12.11% above from all time high which was touched on 05/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 1379921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $32.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

How has EXEL stock performed recently?

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 22.47 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.14 and a Gross Margin at +96.33. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.77. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $144,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelixis Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL.

Insider trade positions for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $5,933 million, or 85.50% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,110,132, which is approximately 2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,400,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.27 million in EXEL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $460.72 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly 17.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 25,176,242 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 22,356,651 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 219,488,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,021,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,207,115 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,630,344 shares during the same period.